CLEARFIELD — An inmate involved in the scheme to smuggle drugs into the Clearfield County Jail through a hole in the wall had all charges bound over to court at a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins Wednesday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Mason Miles, 26, of Somerset, is facing 21 charges including criminal conspiracy –contraband-controlled substances, contraband-controlled substances, criminal use of a communication facility and institutional vandalism.
Miles — along with Jessica Rae Kyler, 36, and Eric James Kyler, 42, both of Winburne, Justin Allen Jordan, 34, of Clearfield, and Chad Andrew Schwartz, 46 — are accused of being involved in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail through a hole in the wall.
Last February, the male defendants were incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail and they are accused of conspiring with Jessica Kyler to have her pass them Seroquel through a hole in the wall at the jail.
Seroquel is an anti-psychotic prescription medication commonly used by those addicted to methamphetamine to deal with psychotic episodes.
Surveillance video at the jail recorded Jessica Kyler walking towards the wall where the hole was located and they have recorded phone conversations between the inmates and Jessica Kyler detailing how they planned the scheme, according to Lawrence Township Police.
A preliminary hearing for the other defendants was held in May. Miles’ hearing was also supposed to occur at the same time but there was a mixup at SCI Somerset — where Miles is currently incarcerated. Miles wasn’t transported to Clearfield for the May hearing so it was delayed until Wednesday.
Wednesday, Senior Deputy Attorney General Dave Gorman called Sgt. Julie Curry to the stand and presented the transcripts from her testimony at the first hearing and asked it to be entered into the record as her testimony at this hearing. Miles’ attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, did not object but said he wanted to cross-examine Curry on the stand and Gorman did not object.
Mohney asked Curry what evidence she had that shows his client was in on the scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail. She said Miles participated in the phone conversations and is heard on the recording asking Jessica Kyler if she had another straw. The defendants allegedly used a straw to pass the drugs through the hole in the wall.
She also said in another phone conversation Eric and Jessica Kyler were talking about how an object got stuck in the wall and Eric Kyler said not to worry because Mason will be able to get it out.
During his closing arguments, Mohney argued the evidence doesn’t support the 21 charges against his client and asked Hawkins to throw all the charges or at least most of them because the commonwealth’s evidence is based on “speculation” that Miles involved in the conspiracy.
Gorman disagreed and said Eric and Jessica Kyler have agreed to plead guilty and although Miles did not play as large a role in the scheme as others, he was involved and the charges are justified.
Hawkins agreed and bound over all charges to court and set bail at $50,000 monetary bail.