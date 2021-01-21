PUNXSUTAWNEY — Charges have been dropped in a theft case first reported in 2019, in which it was alleged that about $350,000 had been stolen from a woman by her power of attorney.
Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney filed five charges against Jay Alexander Philliber, of Punxsutawney, on July 24, 2019 including five felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds, and access device fraud. The total dollar value involved was reported to be approximately $350,000.
According to court documents, Philliber was held in the Jefferson County Jail for about three months following his arraignment. His preliminary hearing was waived and the case proceeded on to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett confirmed that all charges have been dropped against Philliber, and that in light of important revelations, prosecution was no longer viable.
“When this case was first presented to us by the state police, the fact that jumped out at us was the massive amount of the alleged victim’s money that had been spent by Jay Philliber,” Burkett explained. “It was alleged that he had spent this money while abusing a power-of-attorney and that the victim was unaware of this spending and did not approve of it. In furtherance of this investigation and to prepare for trial, my staff and I spent months and hundreds of man-hours organizing, synthesizing and summarizing thousands of pages of police reports and financial records. I determined that a lot of additional investigation was needed.”
Burkett pointed to the alleged purchase of several cars with the victim’s money without her knowledge. He said when his detectives conducted interviews, they found that the alleged victim was actually present for a number of the transactions that were reported as theft.
“Even more remarkably, based on a number of key interviews, we uncovered substantial amounts of evidence that pointed to the inescapable conclusion that the alleged victim had given her full consent and approval to Philliber spending her money in any way he desired. Our investigation led us to a disinterested witness who told us that when she read about the charges in the paper, it upset her so much that she had contacted Philliber’s defense attorney to advise him of the alleged victim’s statements to her. The alleged victim had told this very credible witness back in 2015 that Philliber ‘can do whatever he wants to do’ with her money,” Burkett said.
By the time the state police had been contacted by a third party years later, and an investigation was launched, the victim was suffering from memory loss and could no longer provide reliable insight into the matter, Burkett said.