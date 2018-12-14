RIDGWAY — Charges were filed Wednesday against a Ridgway man over a drug bust in July.
Michael Paul Penfield, 43, of 203 Powell St., Ridgway, faces counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture, deliver or possess a controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and an ungraded count of criminal solicitation — manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance stemming from an alleged incident July 8.
Another individual involved in the incident — James Ernest Carpin, 54, of Byrnedale — was arraigned on charges related to the incident Dec. 7.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to 334 Walnut St., St. Marys, on a report of suspicious individuals outside of a parked green sedan the evening of July 8.
After arriving at the address, witnesses told police Carpin and Penfield had entered 334 Walnut Street. Police allegedly saw a small wax bag in plain view on the driver seat of the sedan. The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant being obtained.
A search of the building at 334 Walnut St. resulted in recovery of suspected bags of heroin with the same markings as that found on the bag in the sedan.
Penfield was found outside of the Walnut Street address and, when asked by police, allegedly told officers the vehicle was his.
A search of the vehicle found syringes within the trunk of the sedan, according to the affidavit.
A phone obtained during the searches contained text messages between Carpin and an individual listed as “squirrel” informing Carpin the the individual “was here.” Carpin replied, “I’m coming a little bit more patience,” to which “squirrel” responded, “Can I come in i need 1,” according to the affidavit.
On Dec. 5, police called the number listed as “squirrel” and confirmed that the individual denoted was Penfield.
A preliminary hearing for Penfield is scheduled Feb. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
Carpin faces three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance; a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility; three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; two misdemeanor counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; two misdemeanor counts of delivery or intent to deliver drug paraphernalia; and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing for Carpin is scheduled Dec. 18 before Jacob.
