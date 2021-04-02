DuBOIS — Multiple charges were filed Thursday against a DuBois man who, in late February, allegedly led police on a pursuit beginning on Interstate 80 and ending with a collision with a minivan at the intersection of Industrial Drive and Route 255 in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
The complaint states that Pennsylvania State Police based in DuBois charged Michael David Myers, 37, who is currently in the Jefferson County Jail, with third-degree felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer while DUI and receiving stolen property; 11 counts of second-degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person; three counts of ungraded misdemeanor charges of DUI (controlled substance); and 138 various summary traffic violations stemming from a pursuit on Feb. 26, 2021.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a state trooper, who was in the area of 4 Mile Road, Pine Township, Clearfield County, received a call at 11:24 a.m. Feb. 26 about a gold GMC Envoy with a U-Haul trailer leaving a suspected drug house on Gary Lynn Drive. This vehicle was on 4 Mile Road and headed toward Route 153. The driver, who was later identified as Myers, had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by Jefferson County Probation.
Another trooper advised that he was following the vehicle westbound on I-80, near mile marker 108, the affidavit said. The trooper stated that he was traveling 90 miles per hour behind the vehicle and that it was pulling away from him. The trooper continued to follow the vehicle until it exited the mile marker 101 exit, where the trooper had to stop following it to go re-fuel his vehicle, the affidavit said.
At 11:30 a.m., another trooper patrolling I-80 tried to stop the vehicle after his radar gun showed the vehicle was traveling 78 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed before merging into the off-ramp lane of exit 101 (DuBois), the affidavit said. As the trooper continued onto the off-ramp of exit 101, he was informed by another patrol unit that the vehicle ran the steady red light at the intersection of Route 255 and continued southbound on Route 255 at a high rate of speed toward DuBois, according to the affidavit.
As the state trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, Myers continued traveling south on Route 255, swerving through northbound and southbound traffic, according to state police. Myers reportedly continued to flee on Midway Drive, through Lowe’s parking lot and back to Route 255. When turning back onto Route 255, Myers hit a curb and caused the trailer to dislodge from the GMC, state police reported.
Continuing to swerve through traffic, Myers traveled into the northbound lane at the intersection of Industrial Drive, where the GMC struck a minivan with five occupants, two adults and three children, according to state police. The affidavit stated that nobody in the vehicle was injured as a result of the accident.
Myers then reportedly lost control of the GMC, sliding over a curb and allowing police to take him into custody.
The pursuit lasted for about six minutes from 11:30-11:36 a.m. and was approximately three miles, the affidavit said.
The affidavit stated that Myers was very confrontational while police took him into custody. When asked why he did not stop, Myers reportedly said, “I was running because you guys were chasing me.”
As a result of the investigation, the police found that the U-Haul had been entered as stolen by the police department in Columbus, Ohio, the affidavit said.
While Myers was in the back of a state police vehicle and a trooper attempted to speak with him, the affidavit stated that he exhibited signs of impairment and kept nodding off or falling asleep. Myers also reportedly admitted that he had used a controlled substance that morning.
At 12:20 p.m. Feb. 26, Myers was transported for a legal blood draw to Penn Highlands DuBois and he reportedly slept during the entire ride. Once at the hospital, Myers had to be awakened by a trooper, the affidavit stated.
While undergoing various sobriety tests, Myers allegedly admitted that he used heroin at about 2 a.m. Feb. 26, in addition to unprescribed muscle relaxers throughout the day, according to the affidavit.
On March 19, the toxicology results indicated that the following were in Myers’ blood: Amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, the affidavit said.
Myers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 at the DuBois Magistrate office.