PUNXSUTAWNEY — Charges have been filed against a second man involved in the alleged robbery and assault of a local woman that occurred on Jan. 25.
Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney filed charges against Dennis L. Penhollow Jr., 47, on Feb. 8 including felony burglary, felony aggravated assault, felony theft by unlawful taking, and felony robbery.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Penhollow, who has no listed address, has been identified as the second man who broke into a house in Anita where a woman was assaulted and had to be rushed to the Punxsutawney Emergency Room.
While Blake Truver, of Jamestown, New York, was allegedly assaulting the victim, a second man now identified as Penhollow was allegedly stealing seven firearms, guitars, a cell phone, car keys and the victim’s purse.
While being interviewed by police, the victim told police that while she was being held down by Truver, Penhollow was allegedly yelling “just do it, just stab her. Spill her blood more.”
Following a pursuit the two reportedly led police on, Penhollow was identified as the passenger in the vehicle with Truver.
Penhollow’s case is currently listed as inactive, and no preliminary hearing has been scheduled at this time.