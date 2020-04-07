PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces felony charges after allegedly breaking in to the Pantall Hotel with a group of minors in February, and causing extensive damage.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Hunter John Becker, 18, of Punxsutawney, on March 12 including three felony charges for burglary and two counts of criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 27 a witness provided a written statement to the police about the incident. The witness told police that Becker and five juveniles broke in to the hotel and caused damage.
The statement said the group used fire extinguishers and began kicking down doors. The witness reportedly saw Hunter kicking holes in several walls, and kicking down multiple doors to rooms.
Some of the juveniles were reportedly used the fire extinguishers to break windows throughout the building. After damaging the upstairs and rooftop area of the building, the group left.
The estimate of the damages is not complete.
Becker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.