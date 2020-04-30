PUNXSUTAWNEY — Charges have been filed in relation to the death of Scott Smith, of Punxsutawney, that occurred in June 2019 on Interstate-80 when two tractor trailers and a pickup truck crashed.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Samuel A. Addo, 56, of Joliet, Illinois, on April 13, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, following too closely, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, and giving false information.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Smith was reportedly driving in a Chevrolet pickup truck that was crushed between two semi trucks when the accident occurred. He died as a result of his injuries.
All three vehicles were traveling west in the right lane of I-80 when the crash occurred. The Kenworth truck was driving at a slow speed because of a traffic backlog caused by the upcoming construction zone. Smith was driving behind the Kenworth truck and Addo was following behind him.
When Smith and Addo came up on the Kenworth, Smith slowed down but Addo was allegedly unable to slow down fast enough. Addo struck the back of Smith’s pickup truck, spinning it and hitting the back of the Kenworth truck in front of him. Addo then jackknifed his truck, crushing Smith between the two commercial vehicles.
After reviewing the control modules from the vehicles, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit determined Smith had been breaking for at least five seconds and Addo applied his breaks less than two seconds before impact.
Addo allegedly told police Smith had swerved into the left lane in front of him causing the crash. The specialist unit determined the impact had clearly occurred in the right lane with roadway evidence, disproving the claim by Addo.
Police determined the crash to be caused by Addo driving his truck in a manner that was inattentive or preoccupied in noticing the slowed traffic ahead of him, according to the affidavit.
Addo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.