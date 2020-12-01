DuBOIS — Charlie’s Pub on North Main Street in DuBois reopened in July of this year, debuting new ownership and a newly-remodeled building.
Owner Chad Hoover and his wife, Jeiddy, and daughter, Haley, all work at the pub as a family endeavor.
Hoover said he was working in the oil field when he thought about doing something else on the side, like owning a bar.
Since acquiring the building, formerly Charlie’s Restaurant, Hoover said much has changed. Other members of the family contributed, too, including his father, who did all the brand-new woodwork displayed inside.
The building has several rooms, including the spacious bar and dining area, a pool room and “Driller’s Tap Room.” The tap room is a family endeavor, too, themed with oil field memorabilia on the walls, including photos of Hoover, his father and brothers working in the oil fields. It has 14 craft beers on tap.
At first, Hoover said, they were just going to focus the menu on promoting bar food, but COVID-19 guidelines sped things up a bit, causing them to incorporate restaurant-style foods faster.
Essentially, the menu is the same as it was before, Hoover said, but some portions and presentations were changed, as well as the way some things are cooked. The menu offers a high-quality variety of items, such as burgers, sandwiches, steaks, seafood, ribs, pasta and tossed pizzas, as well as specials like fish Friday, wing night on Thursdays and Facebook specials.
Charlie’s has a manager, Kevin Blose, as well as 12 employees, including three cooks who do an “excellent” job, Hoover said.
Although things are not quite normal with COVID-19 regulations in restaurants and bars, and people are spaced out right now, Hoover says there are many plans for the future.
The DuBois community has received the new Charlie’s very well, Jeiddy said.
“The support is amazing,” she said.
Hoover said the environment is not just upbeat and welcoming, but also offers a homey feel.
“It means a lot to us when people say how great everything is,” he said.