ST. MARYS — Beating out thousands of children across the United States, South St. Marys Street Elementary School fifth-grader TJ Singer recently won the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Scholarship.
Singer was nominated through the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, and was surprised with the honor at a ceremony held in December. His big supporters, including his mother and Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys Executive Director Joe Jacob, informed singer he was the winner.
The Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation was started by major league baseball player Hank Aaron, who had hopes of inspiring young people by helping them develop their skills and talents through annual scholarships.
Major League Baseball player and Johnsonburg native Cole Peterson and Singer’s little league coach, Leo Simbeck, also attended.
Jacob said Singer, who was the club’s September “Member of the Month,” is a well-behaved student who saved his money throughout the summer to buy his own membership. When reviewing the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Scholarship requirements, Jacob said they fit Singer to a T, so he gave him the form and recommended he apply.
Jacob said it’s hard to put into words how big of an accomplishment this is, since the scholarship is open to all Boys and Girls Club members, ages 10-16, across the country, and there are less than 100 recipients each year.
It’s also noteworthy that at a young age, Singer succeeded at adult-like requirements, including preparing a scholarship budget, letters of recommendation and essay to submit, Jacob adds.
“He deserves every second of it — we’re very proud of TJ, and we’ll support him through whatever he needs,” Jacob said in his speech.
Club board member Tony Azzato also spoke at the ceremony, saying it’s typically urban clubs that receive this award. The St. Marys Boys and Girls Club was the first rural club in America.
“It’s really neat that an award goes to a member of a club like this,” Azzato said. “It’s something special and it’s a memory you’ll be able to have forever, TJ.”