BROCKWAY — Chatter Box Cafe and Social Center is settling into its new Brockway location, but serving the same community it has for five years.
The center is now located at 4902 U.S. Route 219 in the old police barracks building, said Director Faith Bryan. A grand opening will be held Saturday from 6 p.m. until midnight, featuring two bands, door prizes and food.
The all-volunteer cafe and social center moved locations Jan. 5, Bryan said, and it was an inspiring sight to see. Lives touched by the all-volunteer cafe and social center lined up in several pickup trucks down Route 219 that day, ready to play a part in the move, which was completed in two hours flat.
There are about 10 regular volunteers helping to renovate the new building, Bryan said. Some come in and donate an hour or two of their time, and others, more.
For around two years, they had been trying to find a bigger location, and were prepared to close the center, Bryan said, adding they simply “outgrew” the previous building.
It’s open to various activities, including Bingo on Wednesdays, karaoke on Fridays, bands on Saturdays, Bible study groups and Christmas events, Bryan noted, as well as private parties for the public. In the past, Chatter Box has been home to anti-bullying and anti-drug seminars and speaking events, too, which align with its mission.
The cafe part of the venue –serving coffee, sandwiches and other specials –helps pay the utility bills. Bryan, who is the main cook, prepares specials and home-cooked dinners for functions held there, along with other volunteer cooks.
Chatter Box, which serves Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, has one rule that stands out from other facilities — all events must be alcohol free.
“We are trying to teach the community you can have fun without drugs or alcohol,” she said. “We have too much of it here.”
Bryan, who lives in Brockport, said the idea for the center began when she started inviting people over to her home for bonfires as a safe place for them to hangout and enjoy outdoor activities. Then, she said, she had a dream about a cafe, which even included the name “Chatter Box.”
“I think God was talking to me,” she said.
Chatter Box has become a second home to many, including recovering addicts just looking for a sober place to spend their time, Bryan said.
“Many won’t go to church or to therapy — they’ll come here and talk,” she said.
Bryan is also a pastor at Crenshaw Community Church in Brockway. Her faith, she said, goes hand in hand with the mission of the cafe: reaching out to anyone and everyone in need of a friend or a place to go.
Since the center is so big, there will be a very small fee for activities, Bryan added.
“We want to see more of the community come in and use it,” she said.
Volunteer Terry Borden of Reynoldsville said he supports the center’s mission statement: “To act as a community crossroads, for all ages, that provides social interactions, recreation and learning.”
“For me, personally, I believe what Chatter Box is all about,” he said. “It’s a Lord-driven place, and it’s here to help the community.”
Chatter Box is here to help people make friends, and let them know someone cares, Bryan said. The line of pickup trucks on moving day was an example of that.
For more information, visit Chatter Box Cafe and Social Center on Facebook or call 814- 254-3718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.