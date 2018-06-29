DuBOIS — Chef Tara Tyger had a nice, stable career as a pharmacist, but cooking, food and travel were always her true passions.
“I thought it was something I excelled at, and my company was bought out in 2007, offered me a severance package, and I decided to go to cooking school,” said Tyger, who has been the chef at Doolittle’s Station in DuBois for about the last 10 years.
Tyger, a native of Punxsutawney, went to a school which was part of the French Culinary Institute in SoHo, New York.
“They have Jacques Pepin, and Andrew Salt and some famous chefs around the board,” Tyger said. “The program I went to, it was the Italian Culinary Center, because it was an Italian-based program of the school. Now the whole thing is called the International Culinary Center, so they changed the name for the whole place, but at one point it was the French Culinary Institute.”
“Bobby Flay went there, David Chang, so they have some famous graduates and that’s in lower Manhattan,” she said. “I spent four months there, just learning from an Italian chef there, and then four months in Italy. We went to an Italian cooking school in central Italy, near Parma. It was actually an Italian cooking school, so we were the foreign exchange students.”
Tyger said she was in a town called Gorno, Italy, which Parma was like the nearest big city to where she was, but it wasn’t far.
“And then we’d go to Bologna if we wanted real city life, because it was just like a small town. There was one butcher shop, one pizzeria, one grocery store, just a really small town. But actually it was in this old castle. It was amazing,” she recalled. “We had our own instructor, and we had our own class, and then it was Italian immersion as far as our lectures go. They would bring in Italian chefs from every region and they would cook us their dishes, and then we’d study that region, and we would then cook the dishes, but they would speak to us in Italian. And then they’d say, “What did they say?” And we’ll have to interpret it, so you just kind of picked up what they were saying. So it was a really good experience.”
After cooking school, she worked for herself mostly, as a private chef and caterer before starting to work for Dr. Jeffrey Rice at Doolittle Station, a job she very much enjoys.
“I have young cooks that work for me, and I’ve influenced the way they eat,” Tyger said with a smile. “They’re like, ‘I’ve never tried anything like this before, and I love it.’ I had them eating turnips the other day and they’re like, ‘Roasted turnips are great.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.