ST. MARYS — The fall and holiday seasons are one of the best times to shop for unique gifts at The Chemist’s Curio Gift Shoppe at St. Marys Pharmacy, according to Gift Shop Manager Caitlyn Straub.
The shop’s name, she said, originated from customer responses.
The store “hits all of the seasons,” Straub said, but really goes all in for fall, Halloween and Christmas.
The shop has several sections that aren’t holiday related, too, including wedding and anniversary, baby, birthdays and bereavement areas.
A big attraction throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have been occupational gifts, Straub added, such as items for nurses or teachers. She would take photos of items during the shutdown and offer curbside delivery for buyers.
“I like to hear the feedback from customers, and to hear them say how nice things are,” Straub said, noting people often tell her the items are unique and set at a good price point.
Her favorite part of it all, Straub says, is getting to “create” the feel-good themes and visually-appealing displays in the shop, lining the walls and shelves with décor. She and her mother, Cheryl Straub, attend huge gift shows each year in places like Las Vegas, Nevada, handpicking each and every item themselves.
“We enjoy doing that together,” she said.
Straub, who is also the human resource generalist for SMP, said they also take part in local basket raffles and fundraisers to give back to the community.
She also enjoys helping people decorate their homes, Straub says, noting that customers will bring in pictures of their houses and ask for her opinion.
One of the popular sections is the tourist area, Straub says, featuring elk, outdoorsy and camping items. Tourists visit the shop often, and were asking for Elk County and St. Marys keepsake items.
“We always try to build on the themes we had in previous years,” Straub said, since people like to return to the shop and add to the displays they created the previous year.
The gift shop’s location is also a perk, Straub said, since people picking up prescriptions or visiting SMP for essentials can stop in the back and have a good look around while they are there. She noted there are also gift shops at the pharmacies in Kane and Weedville.
Part of the store’s charm is offering personal items for people, Straub said, whether it be a hummingbird Christmas ornament or a memory angel in honor of a lost loved one.