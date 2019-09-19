RIDGWAY — Cheryl Oknefski, a deck of all creative trades, offers alternative and holistic health services out of her Main Street studio.
Through the expertise of more than one instructor, “Peaces of Me” studio in Ridgway is an underground gateway to several services, including yoga sessions, reiki, reflexology, massage, guitar lessons and more.
Oknefski dips her foot in several creative outlets. She is also a chainsaw carver, painter and jewelry maker, and sells the artwork of other artists at her studio.
Oknefski moved back to Ridgway in 2010 with her yoga certification, teaching at churches and other locations, she said. POM studio opened in December 2016 at South Street Botanical Designs.
After she hosted a “shoulder, neck and back” yoga session and had 25 participants, Oknefski wanted to make it a regular part of her schedule. POM studio now hosts the class at 4:25 p.m. Tuesdays. It’s also offered at 3:10 p.m. at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School during the school year.
Other than the aerial yoga class, anyone who is a beginner can attend a session, Oknefski said. She does her best to make everyone feel at home and at peace.
“I help guide every student, so they know exactly what they’re doing in the poses,” she said. “Everyone is within their own selves here — they don’t focus on what others are doing.”
Each of POM’s five instructors specializes in a different kind of yoga, Oknefski said, and offers some form of healing, which can include anything from a focus on energy and music to baton twirling.
The studio’s presence is all about love and peace, Oknefski says, with calming paint colors, running water, dim lighting and the smell of essential oils.
POM started with just a yoga room before the entire downstairs space was renovated, Oknefski said. It now has a space for guitar lessons with Frank O’Connell, massage, yoga and reiki rooms and Oknefski plans to add a “salt vault” to help detoxify the air and the body.
Oknefski also hosts several workshops, including metalworking and dreamcatcher sessions and paint and sips.
Oknefski can be seen at the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous with willow tree angel, peace sign or yoga creations. She also makes salves and sprays, and sells natural products at “Up the Crick” wine and antiques shop in Jersey Shore.
Oknefski and her partner, Snuffy Destefano, who is also a well-known chainsaw carver, live on a farm in Ridgway where they grow their own vegetables and berries, aiming to live a sustainable lifestyle.
For more information, call Oknefski at 814-512-6387, visit Peaces Of Me on Facebook or www.peacewithcheryl.com or email peace625@live.com.