ST. MARYS — A Chester man is confined in the Elk County Jail after he allegedly made threats toward City of St. Marys police officers and resisted arrest in March.
Patrick Joseph Lavelle, 52, of Chester, is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 25.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 33 S. St. Marys St. for a vehicle on the curb, and the driver inside playing “the air drums” March 25.
When police approached the vehicle, the driver was making movements inside of the car and reportedly acting strange and aggressive, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as if he was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Police commanded he hit the ground, as he allegedly threatened to take the officer’s gun and beat him with it. Officers tased the man four times and he still did not comply, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also reportedly reached for the officer’s waistband as he resisted arrest.
Officers could reportedly smell alcohol on the suspect and saw bottle caps for Budweiser beer inside of the vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The man reportedly told police he had marijuana in the car and was drunk.
The driver was later identified as Lavelle and he was taken into custody.
Lavelle is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was continued and will be held May 19 at Jacob’s office.