JOHNSONBURG — A Chicora man is facing a felony charge after police discovered marijuana and paraphernalia in his car following a traffic stop.
Christopher Lee Jr. Smith, 33, of Chicora, Pennsylvania, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 14.
State police in Ridgway received a call from a Johnsonburg resident on May 6. The caller reportedly said Smith was driving a silver Pontiac Grand AM with front-bumper damage, possibly in possession of a large amount of marijuana in the Johnsonburg area.
Police observed a vehicle matching this description in front of Family Dollar, and after running the registration, discovered it belonged to Smith. The license plate of the vehicle was reportedly very dirty. Police followed the vehicle to a stop sign on Main Street and Clarion Road, then conducted a traffic stop. Smith allegedly attempted to exit the vehicle. While speaking with him, police observed that his hands were shaky, and there were pick marks on them from drug usage, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smith told police there were no guns or weapons in the car, but did not deny the presence of drugs. Police allegedly observed two smoking pipes on the front passenger seat, multiple candles, marijuana “shake” throughout the vehicle and a smaller silver tray.
Smith told police he would show them the drugs he has prescriptions for, including Suboxone and Neurontin. Smith did not permit police to search the vehicle, so K9 Officer Nando was requested to the scene, who reportedly alerted to the odor of illegal drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smith’s vehicle was towed from the scene. During the search, police allegedly found a marijuana joint with rolling papers, a glass jar of suspected THC wax and a Sentry Safe contained marijuana.
Smith’s preliminary hearing is set for June 23.