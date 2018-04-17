DuBOIS — The DuBois City Police Department wants and needs the public’s help.
That’s what Chief Blaine Clark told those attending Sunday’s Discussion and Donuts open house, sponsored by the city and the Administration of Justice program at Penn State DuBois.
Clark and Assistant Chief Dustin Roy, with several other members of the police department, met with residents, answered their questions and toured the police station located at 16 W. Scribner Ave.
One member of the public told the police that “a lot of people don’t want to call in anything because county control asks too many questions, and people don’t want to answer them. They want to give their information, but they don’t want to get involved and they do ask a lot of questions.”
“That’s definitely something I can communicate with the director over there, and talk to them, but you know, we don’t really have control over that to a degree,” Clark said. “But, understand we do want your help. We need it, we need the help with the community. If you see something that’s not right, we answer everything we can, but we need everybody’s help.”
Clark said there are anonymous tip lines, but if it’s informational, there are different avenues such as the city dispatch.
“I think it’s community policing this area,” said Roy. “I think it’s come full circle though. I think more people in our community are getting involved with this stuff. Hopefully if we do have events like this, the chief actually had a discussion the other day about maybe even having meetings in different wards of the city. Just to hear people’s ... what they might like to see, what they might like to do. We had discussed that too. If we get two people to come, is it worth us doing? This is a lot better turnout than what I expected, to be honest with you and we’re glad to see it.”
Approximately 25 people attended Sunday’s event.
“As a community i think it would be important to know what’s going on, what to be on the watch for,” another resident stated.
“It’s your community and that’s what we talked about, what’s trending in that ward, in that community,” Clark said. “Is it narcotics, is it burglaries or what is it? What do we need? It’s going to be good to go out and talk to those in the communities and maybe start joining everything together.”
