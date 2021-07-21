RIDGWAY – The ongoing and increasingly-concerning drug problem in Ridgway was a main topic of Monday evening's Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Ridgway Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis informed council members that in the past two months, there have been 10 drug overdose incidents.
Tettis stepped out of the room to take a call during the council meeting, which was reportedly about a man who had just overdosed on Sunday, and did so again on Monday.
There is "no commitment or punishment" when it comes to these incidents, said Tettis. He went on to say that people are getting fentanyl-laced heroin from the southern border.
Ridgway has seen "a little bit" of this problem, said Tettis, but he warned everyone he believes there will be a further influx.
In his monthly report for June, Tettis also reported that there were 30 arrests, 308 investigations, one missing persons incident and 14 juvenile offenses, as well as four thefts and four assaults, three drunkenness incidents and five disorderly conducts.
Tim McClain, owner of Lazy River Canoe Rental, requested to play live music at the festival being hosted this weekend - from 4-11 p.m. on Friday, July 23, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
Tettis commented on this, recommending that council members consider taking a look at the noise ordinance for the borough and changing it to extend past 10 p.m.
Ridgway Mills Campground
Ridgway Borough Manager and Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley gave an update on the new Ridgway Mills Primitive Campground, now open.
The campground was recently provided a water source, and WiFi and electricity are in the works, he said.
The campground is now part of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, which will help attract people into the area, said Handley.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters said it would be good to look into grant options for the campground as well.
