PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Delancey man faces felony charges of child endangerment after a child in his care fell from a second story window.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Dustin Craig Gaul, 31, of Delancey, on March 2 including five felony charges of two counts of unlawful restraint of a minor and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a child having fallen from a window. When officers arrived, a man was holding a young girl, who appeared visibly injured, on the steps at the residence. Another juvenile female was seen at the second floor window where the injured girl was. She reportedly told the officer she was locked in her room and her sister had fallen.
A witness told police she saw the girl lying on the ground and had her aunt call the police. The girl still in the second story window told police her guardian was inside sleeping and her brother was downstairs.
Police knocked on the door of the residence and Gaul reportedly came to the door. Gaul reportedly told police he did not know what was going on, so they told him the girl had fallen from the window.
Gaul reportedly told police he works third shift and was trying to take a nap. While he was being interviewed, another officer went inside to check on the welfare of the other children. The officer found the second girl in the upstairs bedroom, and confirmed the door was secured so it could only be opened from the outside.
Another child was found downstairs alone in a pack ’n play. Police described the conditions of the house as cluttered, unsanitary, and disorganized.
Gaul posted bail of $25,000 at 10 percent. He does not have a preliminary hearing scheduled at this time.