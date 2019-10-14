PUNXSUTAWNEY — David Pendelton, evangelist and ventriloquist, will be the speaker at the annual fundraising banquet of the Child Evangelism Fellowship Oct. 26.
The banquet will be held at The Bellamauro event hall in Punxsutawney with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. Those attending should call ahead to ensure there will be a dinner for them, a spokesman said. The event is free but seating is limited.
The goal of the banquet is to inform the community of what CEF does in the community, and how they help children. The chapter covers Jefferson, Elk, and Clearfield counties with its outreach. Their objective, the spokesman said, is to show the importance of reaching children with the gospel, saying thank you to those who support the ministry, introduce guests to the different ministries around the counties, and encourage further support.
Most people would recognize CEF by the yellow story time trailer they take to fairs and festivals.
The group is not affiliated with any specific church, and works internationally to connect children with churches.
“That’s our main goal, to get them to know Christ, and to get them into a church where they can faithfully hear his word every week, and grow,” said Carol Adams, a CEF trained teacher.
Currently, the group has a Good News Club at Hickory Grove Elementary in Brookville with 73 members enrolled. The Punxsutawney Missionary Alliance Church and Punxsutawney Elementary School will also be starting clubs this fall.
The Adams family has been involved with CEF for about 40 years. Denny Adams is a board member of CEF, Carol Adams has been teaching for CEF for 40 years, their daughter helped to run the Good News Club for several years, and now their grandchildren attend the club.
“When I first started in Good News Club, they were in little communities. We would have a rally at the Brookville schools, and we would have the auditorium filled with parents and kids,” Carol Adams said.