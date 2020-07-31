REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville couple had their young child removed from their custody after police were called for an alleged domestic dispute, and found drug paraphernalia in the home, according to court documents.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jacob Andrew Holben, 29, of Reynoldsville on July 22 including, endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police also filed these same charges against Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 31, of Reynoldsville.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received an anonymous call regarding a possible domestic dispute at Gilbert’s home. Police reported that when talking to Gilbert, it was immediately apparent that she was under the influence of a controlled substance, as her behavior was allegedly erratic.
Gilbert told police she and Holben had been engaged in a verbal argument about their son that morning, according to the affidavit. She also allegedly admitted to snorting methamphetamine that morning.
Police located the child in a crib in a bedroom upstairs wearing a diaper soiled with feces and urine, according to the affidavit.
While speaking with Holben, he also allegedly admitted to having smoked methamphetamine that morning, and arguing loudly enough it had alerted the neighbors. The child was moved downstairs to the living room, his diaper changed, and Children and Youth Services contacted due to the situation, according to the affidavit.
CYS did a walk through of the home and observed a light bulb containing methamphetamine residue, a smoking pipe with marijuana residue, and a container of marijuana, all in plain view, according to the affidavit.
The residence was deemed unfit for the child and an emergency custody agreement was signed by the police, the affidavit stated.
Gilbert and Holben both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 20 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.