DuBOIS — “I told him the chances of winning was like me winning the lottery,” said Raquel Stanisic, after her son, Keegan, finished his toy shopping spree through the DuBois Walmart toy aisles Tuesday.
“I said, buddy, you’re not going to win it,” Stanisic said when she signed him up to enter the Walmart and Nickelodeon Toy Run: Family Style Shopping Spree sweepstakes.
She said she didn’t actually believe it when she heard Keegan’s name was one of three grand prize winners that were randomly selected from more than 150,000 entries.
“I thought it was a scam. I researched it on the internet, and called the in-between person, talked to them, and they’re like, no, he really won,” said Stanisic.
The night before the toy shopping spree, his mom said he was planning and thinking about what he wanted to get.
What were the toys he wanted most?
“He wanted an electric motorcycle, and he’s a big Lego and Nerf person,” said Stanisic. “And he got a load full.”
After the shopping spree, Keegan said he just “had to run” and try to get as many toys as he could.
The moments before the shopping spree, Keegan’s mom felt that he was “completely overwhelmed.”
“He did sleep a little last night. Once he went to sleep, it was like trying to get him up any other day,” she said. “But I said, ‘Okay, buddy, it’s Toy Run time.’ Then he popped up.”
She said his friends all knew he was coming today.
“His class, unfortunately, wasn’t able to make it, because they can’t travel on the interstate,” said Stanisic. Keegan is a student at Snow Shoe Elementary in Centre County, which is part of the Bald Eagle Area School District.
Keegan was thrilled, though, that many of his family and friends could come with him on the spree, including his school teacher.
She said they have never shopped at the DuBois Walmart before.
“Actually we have two in State College, so we were a little shocked that it was here,” said Stanisic.
It only took them about 50 minutes to get to DuBois and part of the prize included a stretch limousine ride.
“They’re going to try to put everything in the limousine that we came in,” Stanisic said. “What they can’t, then they’ll ship to him.”
Stanisic said Keegan plans to go through his toys once he gets home and decide which toys he will keep. He also selected some toys for his cousins.
“He wants to donate some toys to our local food bank. They distribute them to kids in our area,” she said. “I don’t know what Santa’s going to bring him now. I did most of my shopping before we came,” she said.
It’s a memory that will last a lifetime, said Keegan’s mother.
“How many kids get to run through a toy aisle and get whatever they want for nothing?” she said.
Both she and Keegan said they were very appreciative to Walmart and Nickelodeon for the opportunity.
Keegan’s Toy Run shopping spree will available to watch on both Walmart and Nickelodeon social media later this month.
