DuBOIS — Rich Martin, of DuBois, has started an educational camp for local children, between the ages of 3-13, who are interested in being outdoors and exploring the environment this summer.
Everlily Nature Camp, currently being held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Hickory Grange on Mountain Run Road, will continue through Aug. 20 and include a different theme each week that either Martin or his staff will teach.
“My goal for ENC, ultimately, is that I want to create a positive connotation for kids when it comes to the environment and learning,” said Martin. “ENC just wants to put the idea out there that you can have a lot of fun while being outside and simply noticing the things that are around us every day and that those little things can have a huge impact, especially in this day and age where technology dominates many children’s lives.”
Additionally, Martin said he has recently added a low ropes course because he loves team-building games.
“Not only do they (team-building games) work on problem solving skills, leadership abilities, and critical thinking skills, they are another great way to have fun outdoors,” said Martin. “This course is going to be a large part of the program moving forward.”
There is also time for arts and crafts activities, as well as free play.
The camp strives to get children to be active, work on critical thinking skills and being social with other children.
A native of North Carolina, Martin has a degree in recreation and parks management with a minor in environmental studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Martin said he started working with children as a recreation league basketball coach while in college.
Shortly after that, he got a summer job in upstate New York at a camp called Camp Echo Lake.
“The entire moving to a place I have never been, while getting a job I have truly never done before put me so far out of my comfort zone I almost quit and went home,” said Martin. “As it turned out, I worked there for two summers, 2007 and 2008, as it was one of the best decisions of my life.”
In 2010, Martin started his environmental education career as he got a summer job with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Service at one of their Green Mountain Conservation Camps.
“There we taught hunter education, firing rifles and shotguns with 12 year olds, we taught conservation classes, fly fishing, canoeing, and went hiking every Wednesday,” said Martin. “I completely fell in love with the concept of being able to make a living teaching children about the great outdoors.”
That summer of 2011, Martin said he wanted to be bold and go somewhere out west. That landed him a job at The Great Basin Institute in Reno, Nevada.
“I worked there at their day camp for 8-12 year olds, teaching about desert ecology, geology, entomology, ect.,” said Martin, noting that Lake Tahoe was just 30 minutes away. “That was the year I graduated college and I was able to get a full-time (almost) year-round job at the Driftwood Education Center on St. Simon’s Island, GA. There, we taught over 30 classes to mostly fifth- through seventh-graders, ranging from ocean/marsh ecology, the physics of flying, team building, barrier island dynamics, field trips with ecological/historical tours of the elusive Cumberland Island National Seashore, Jekyll Island State Park and Okeefenokee Swamp, all the way down to squid/fish/crab/shark dissections and even a fun dancing class.”
He then moved back to North Carolina for awhile when he received a call from a friend that landed him a job in Dahlonega, Georgia working for the University of Georgia’s Wahsega 4-H Center. There they taught schools many of the same things like geology and soils, herpetology, entomology and team building.
After moving back to North Carolina and meeting his future wife, Brianna Palumbo, and having two children, they decided to move to DuBois close to her family “because as anyone with children can tell you, it takes a village,” said Martin.
After two years of living here and hoping to get a state job teaching environmental education, Martin decided that he was tired of waiting to do something he loves and, therefore, he created his own job — Everlily Nature Camp.
The cost to attend the camp is $30 per day with a 25 percent sibling discount, if applicable. Children participating just need to bring a lunch, a water bottle, closed-toe shoes that they don’t mind getting wet, sunscreen and bug spray, if they’d like, and “a great attitude for learning while having a blast,” said Martin.
The camp started on June 21 but parents can sign their children up for whichever days they would like and it doesn’t have to be the entire week, he said. This week, children are learning about herpetology. Future weeks include survival and safety, geology and soils, identification of birds, mammals, go green and identifying plant life.
The other two instructors at the camp are currently in college obtaining degrees in environmental fields, said Martin.
“At ENC, we are trying to provide the community with a camp that allows children to be outdoors and learn and enjoy nature in a safe and controlled environment,” said Martin.
For more information, contact Martin at richjmartin33@gmail.com.