ST. MARYS — Children enjoyed crafts, snacks, virtual golf and sitting on Santa’s lap Saturday in St. Marys.
Coinciding with other community events like Sacred Heart Parish’s Bah Humbug Festival, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation hosted “Santa at the Hills” at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
The event, started at Benzinger Park last year, drew more than 200 participants, according to Manager Dani Schneider, making SATH a big success.
“We could not have done it without the help of our wonderful community businesses and volunteers,” Parks and Rec’s Facebook post says.
Several local businesses and organizations helped provide crafts or sponsorships. Tablespoons Cafe and Deli also offered cookie decorating, and Betsie Delullo and Joe Manno helped decorate the golf course.
Schneider said she hopes to see the event grow each year, and plans to add many more community-oriented events in 2020.
“My goal for the event is to increase the activities, year after year, and incorporate more things for families to do together,” Schneider says.
