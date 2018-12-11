ST MARYS — Children and families with a love for horses enjoyed a visit with Santa in St. Marys Saturday, kicking off the holiday season in barn-like style.
Windfall Farms owner Rachel Fledderman said the “Winter Wonderland” event draws a big crowd — usually about 250 children and members of their families.
“The things I most enjoy about doing events at the farm is the people you meet, as well as customers returning year after year — hearing stories of grandparents who came to Windfall Farms as a child or young adult, and knew the original family, and they’re bringing their grandchildren to our farm now,” she said.
Hosting a holiday event in a barn is not just unique in itself, but it’s a great way to expose children and families to horses and possibly future riding lessons, Fledderman said. On Saturday, she was often asked what the right age is to start riding lessons, recommending age 3 and starting with half-hour, year-round lessons.
Santa, or Andy Fledderman, has played the roll of Saint Nick for 40 years, and is well-known as a St. Marys Santa Claus, she said.
“This is an event I rely on family to help carry out,” she said.
This year, Santa shared his platform with “Paw Patrol” television characters for children. There was also a “reindeer food bar,” which included ingredients like “white magic, energy boost oats and flying power,” Fledderman said.
“The children get to make their own mixture, and either save it to sprinkle in their yard on Christmas Eve,” she said. “So, the reindeer can find their yard, and children can enjoy the snack.”
For more information, visit the Windfall Farms Facebook page or call 814-335-4363.
