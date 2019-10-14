BIG RUN — Children in Big Run rescued teddy bears all day while running the Big Run Fire Department’s combat challenge course at the fall festival last weekend.
The fall festival was the first major community event staged by the Greater Big Run CARES group.
“It’s a community thing, so of course the fire company wants to be involved,” Fire Chief Scott Bowers said.
Of the fire department’s combat challenge for children, Bowers said, “It gives a chance just for kids to have some fun, but on a smaller scale it gives them an idea of some of the things we do. They’re really just having fun though.”
He said about 40 children went through the course, but many had gone through multiple times. About 120 total runs through the course were tallied.
The combat challenge is something usually used as a training tool by adult firefighters, but the department recreated it on a smaller scale for the children.
The course began with the child running forward to point with a fire hose, and using the water to knock a ball off a cone. From there, they ran to a ladder and climbed until they touched a stuffed bear a couple of rungs up. Then it was to the tunnel to crawl to “safety” on the other side. Next, they had to use a rubber mallet and hit a block of wood five times. Finally, they had to pull Mr. Bear, a teddy bear larger than most of the children, to safety at the conclusion of the course.