DuBOIS – At a recent meeting of the Board of Directors of Christ the King Manor, the promotion of Paula Felton-Werner to the position of CEO/Chief Administrator was announced. Felton-Werner previously held the administrator position where she has been instrumental in developing quality assurance and infection control initiatives, creating new employee programs, and introducing new service lines to support resident care needs.
Steve Brazinski, board president stated, “Paula is a wonderful administrator with over 25 years’ experience in senior living communities like ours. The board is extremely proud of Paula’s dedication to our organization and her steadfast leadership especially through this pandemic. We believe she will be a great asset to Christ the King Manor’s long-term mission of providing a continuum of care through the healing mission of Jesus Christ, and empowering those we serve to live full and dignified lives.”
Felton-Werner said, “I am truly blessed and honored to accept the position. I’m thankful for the confidence the board has placed in me to continue to lead the mission of Christ the King Manor.”
Felton-Werner is a Licensed Nursing Home Administration (LNHA) and is a Certified Director of Assisted Living (CDAL). Paula graduated from The Pennsylvania State University, with a degree in health policy and administration. She is also an active member of Leading Age PA and Leading Age National.