Like many nursing homes and long-term care facilities, Christ the King Manor is experiencing a lack of enthusiasm when it comes to volunteers.
Linda Miceli, who works in staff development at CTKM, has been with the facility for 40 years, partly as a long-term volunteer herself.
Sadly, it seems as if few want to volunteer anymore, she says.
Although some offer their time to come and sit with residents, talking or reading to them, there aren’t enough staff members to provide actual care to them, Miceli says. The major needs are helping feed or transport residents.
“A lot of programs are keeping people in their homes now,” she said. “So, by the time we get them here, they are past taking care of themselves.”
She has one steady volunteer who comes to help feed residents each Wednesday and Friday, Miceli said. Not only would more volunteers benefit the residents, who enjoy the company and support, but the CTKM staff members need the help.
“The residents get a little more attention than they normally would,” she said. “The girls that work here are really busy, and don’t always have a lot of time to talk or take them to an activity.”
Her favorite place to be is the free clinic, Miceli said, where she spends most of her time. Volunteering, just out of the goodness of the heart, is a way to give back.
“Volunteers all say it’s rewarding for them,” she said. “It’s a worthwhile cause.”
Volunteering at CTKM includes an application and interview process, which Miceli conducts. Anyone interested can contact her at 814-371-3180 or stop by 1100 West Long Avenue.
