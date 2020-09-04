ST. MARYS — Christian Food Bank of St. Marys has had to modify its distribution process significantly due to COVID-19, said Director Georgia Wagner, but the new methods are working out well.
Wagner said COVID-19 precautions forced the food bank to convert to a drive-thru distribution process.
“It has gone well for the volunteers and for the recipients,” she said. “We have more seniors coming than we did before. We feel that has to do with the fact there is more privacy and discretion. Pride is really important for a lot of older people.”
Many CFB volunteers who may have compromised health are starting to come back again, Wagner says.
“We have so many more new people who have started to come out, and they’re wonderful,” she said. “We limit the number of people there are, out of safety. We don’t need as many as we used to.”
Wearing face shields and masks, volunteers load the boxes of food into the recipients’ cars as they drive around the building.
“Every year, we have to reinterview our clients,” Wagner said. “The appreciation for us is just amazing right now.”
CFB is also in the process of adding on to its building, a project expected to be completed in 2021.
“We were already planning to add on, because we’re growing,” Wagner said. “The area where recipients used to come in will be utilized for storage.”
The plan is on the other side of the building, there will be a garage door for clients to enter, she noted.