ST. MARYS — Christian Food Bank of St. Marys is kept alive through the efforts of many dedicated volunteers, one of them being Tim Cooney.
Cooney started volunteering in 2011, he said. His inspiration stemmed from raising his grandson and wanting to help feed other children.
“I made a lot of friends here, both volunteers and recipients,” he said.
Something that make’s Cooney’s story even more unique is that he is a food bank recipient himself, giving back to the organization that gives to him.
“I was taught that if you want something, you get out and earn it,” he says. “I earn that box of food.”
When operations at CFB are normal, Cooney is there every week. He also helps with maintenance like mowing the grass, and does small engine repairs on his own time.
“It’s gratifying to me to help someone else,” he said.
Cooney has watched the food bank grow throughout the years, with more and more families and individuals needing assistance.
“People are raising kids, and get laid off,” he said. “I don’t want to see them go hungry.”
Cooney encourages people who have a few extra hours to spare to come and take a tour of the food bank and consider volunteering.
“It’s worthwhile to try,” he said. “You can get out and be around people your own age, and make new friends.”
