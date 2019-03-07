Ash Wednesday, a Holy Day celebrated by most Catholics and some Protestants, was observed Wednesday and marks the beginning of the 46-day period of Lent.
Officially known as the Day of Ashes, Ash Wednesday is a day of repentance, when Christians confess their sins and profess their devotion to God.
“Lent is first and foremost a time for us to renew our baptism. The promises that were made, whether we were baptized as an infant, or later in life. And that we promise to be faithful to God as God is always faithful to us, but we know that we’re sinners, we fail, we have our human faults. So it’s a time for us to reflect on those, and to do the best that we can,” said Rev. Msgr. Richard R. Siefer, pastor of St. Catherine of Siena and St. Michael the Archangel parishes in DuBois.
“Lent is also a time to prepare us to celebrate the great mystery of faith, of the suffering death and rising of Christ,” Siefer said. “And we prepare to celebrate that on Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.”
In the Ash Wednesday observance, during a Mass, a priest places the ashes on a worshiper’s forehead in the shape of a cross. The ceremony, which also can be performed by a minister or pastor, is meant to show that a person belongs to Jesus Christ, and it also represents a person’s grief and mourning for their sins — the same sins that Christians believe Jesus Christ gave his life for when he died on the cross.
When the priest applies the cross of ashes, he says to the worshiper: ““Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” He also may say “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”
Catholics are not supposed to eat meat on Ash Wednesday. They also are expected to give up meat on Fridays during Lent. Catholics also are expected to fast on Ash Wednesday. Fasting means consuming only one full meal a day; two smaller meals that don’t together add up to a full meal also are allowed. Children and the elderly are exempt from the fasting requirement on Ash Wednesday and during Lent.
During Lent, all denominations are welcome to Evening Prayer services specifically for Lent to be held at St. Catherine’s, located at 123 S. State St., DuBois, on the first five Sundays of Lent at 6:30 p.m., starting this Sunday, said Siefer.
“They are a special devotion, just as Stations of the Cross are highlighted during the Lent season, which will be at St. Michael’s, here at St. Catherine’s we have a series of speakers on five Sundays of Lent, and a Sunday evening centered around a prayer service, a reflection and encouraging us to do our best.”
Evening Prayer consists of prayer, music and a Lenten reflection provided by a speaker.
The first speaker for the series is the Rev. Fr. Jeff Noble, a native of DuBois and current pastor of Queen of the World Church in St. Marys.
He studied journalism at St. Bonaventure’s University and attended St. Mark’s Seminary in Erie. He was formerly pastor of Notre Dame Parish in Hermitage.
For those who may have questions, please call the church office at 371-8556.
