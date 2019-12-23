ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School is a continuously active place, especially during the holidays, when students and staff enjoyed Christmas cheer activities throughout the month of December.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar said St. Marys Area Middle School choir and band students, led by Chris Gankosky and Amy Sines, sang Christmas carols to SSMSES students during a concert Thursday. They do a “holiday sing along” for the students every few years, something very much enjoyed by the younger students, Kuhar said.
“Grinch Day” was held for SSMSES kindergarten students Wednesday, and Kuhar and Assistant Principal Julie Boyer dressed up, too. Boyer and Kuhar were also the cows in the “Party and the Pear Tree” fourth-grade play held Dec. 13.
Classes also held gift exchanges at the end of the day Thursday. Students and staff members were seen dressed up in holiday attire all week long.
Friday was the school’s “holiday sing,” Kuhar said, which involved SSMSES teachers doing skits, and Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members giving away prizes. Each student received a movie ticket and a book.