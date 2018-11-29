BROOKVILLE — A Christmas Art Exhibit will make its first-year appearance in Brookville on Sunday, celebrating “the true meaning of Christmas” through artwork.
The Christmas Art Exhibit at Brookville Church of God, located at 201 Freedom Lane, will be held in a gallery setting, with fellowship and refreshments for visitors, said Adminstrative Ministry Assistant Molly Ross.
About 20 pieces make up the collection, coming from a combination of artists, some of whom are anonymous, Ross said.
The ministry behind the designing of the exhibit is called “Outreach Missions,” Ross said.
“They design events and materials to help churches reach the community in various ways,” she said.
The paintings will be open for visitors each Sunday of December (Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23) from 6-8 p.m.
“The most important aspect of the exhibit isn’t who painted them, but the story they tell — that’s what we are hoping to share,” Ross said.
Because it is the exhibit’s first year, Ross says organizers hope to receive feedback, improving its attendance and reception year by year.
“Our hope for this exhibit is to give the community a unique and new way to observe the story of Christ’s birth,” she said. “We see it as an opportunity for families to start a new Christmas tradition, spend time together, and most importantly, take time to reflect on the true and most important meaning of Christmas.”
Admission is free, and refreshments, such as coffee and hot chocolate, will be offered.
For more information, visit www.brookvillechurchofgod.com or the BCOG Facebook page. To request daytime hours, call 814- 849-5187.
