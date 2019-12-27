RIDGWAY — This year’s Christmas Day Happening at Centre Fire Hall in Ridgway served nearly 500 people Wednesday.
Organizer Karen Lundin said they served 259 takeouts that day, and at least 300 people dined in.
This year’s theme, Lundin said, was snowmen. There were 250 snowmen on the tables throughout the fire hall, and a snowman-themed tree graced the room.
The Kemmer family of Elk County provided music, including piano, violin and flute tunes.
This was the 37th year for the event, which offers fellowship and a family environment for the community of Ridgway and surrounding areas, Lundin said.
The dinner included a buffet line with items like ham, turkey, stuffing, meatballs, desserts, pasta and more, Lundin said.
Volunteers delivered meals all around the area, too, Lundin said, and merchants and indiduals donated time and basket-raffle items.