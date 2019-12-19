RIDGWAY — Every year, hundreds of people gather at Centre Fire Hall on North Broad Street in Ridgway, thankful for food and fellowship on Christmas day.
Ridgway's Christmas Day Happening is in its 37th year, said Karen Lundin, a member of the Ridgway Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.
“It offers food, fellowship and a family for the community of Ridgway and surrounding areas, free of charge,” she said. “People can spend their Christmas with friends in a loving and cheerful environment.”
Lundin said she and founder Lila Sprague started out by inviting people into their homes for Christmas but soon the event outgrew their homes. Forty people attended First Lutheran's Church for the first out-of-home meal. The Christmas Day Happening now serves about 500 people each year and has been held at the fire hall on North Broad Street for several years.
When Sprague died about 28 years ago, Lundin said she knew the Christmas Day event had to continue.
The dinner includes a buffet line with items like ham, turkey, stuffing, meatballs, pasta and more, Lundin said. Volunteers also make about 250 home deliveries.
“We go anywhere the Lord gives us a name to go,” she said.
Lundin herself has six grandchildren who go to the fire hall each Christmas and help serve people.
“What it has done for my family is amazing,” she said. “It has taught them the giving of themselves and being there for people. It's truly a blessing for everyone who comes.”
Volunteers are always welcome to help decorate, cook or serve, Lundin adds.
Merchants and individuals are a big part of the event each year, too, donating their time or items.