RIDGWAY — While many events are being canceled due to COVID-19, the annual and anticipated Christmas Day Happening is indeed still happening, just a little differently.
Karen Lundin, organizer of the CDH in Ridgway at the fire hall on North Broad Street, said this event has been offering food, friendship, music, a basket raffle and Christmas cheer, free of charge, as well as a place to go for those alone on Christmas Day, for 38 years.
Last year, the CDH welcomed nearly 500 people.
As in the past, the event will continue to offer its home delivery option, Lundin said. This year’s event will also allow people to pick up a meal at the North Broad Street fire hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 25.
“People selflessly giving of their time, energy and attention to provide a Christmas blessing to others is what has made the Happening so special, year after year,” Lundin said in her letter. “The Happening has thrived due to the support of individuals, as well as groups and companies that have donated money, food or gifts.”
Volunteers are needed more than ever this year, Lundin noted.
Monetary donations can be made in the care of Lundin at 427 E. Main St., Ridgway, PA 15853.
Reservations must be made by Dec. 22. Call Lundin at 814-776-5180, Linda at 814-772-5174, Jan at 814-776-5608 or Kay at 814-776-1896.