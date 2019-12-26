ST. MARYS — In the absence of longtime Christmas Day Happening organizer Vada Liptak, co-chairmen and several volunteers stepped up to continue the St. Marys tradition this year.
Every Dec. 25, people gather at St. Marys First United Methodist Church for several reasons — a hot holiday meal, fellowship and to feel love around them.
Liptak, who spearheaded the CDH for many years, died in April.
Event Co-Chairmen Ed Schlimm and Carol Cunningham said it was important to both of them to keep the CDH going for the 25th year and years to come.
Cunningham, who has been involved with the CDH for 23 years, said the event wouldn’t be what it is without all of its dedicated volunteers.
The CDH served 1255 takeout orders and 128 people in the dining room Wednesday, Cunningham said. The Friday Nighters polka band provided music.
The CDH is a combination of several churches coming together, and local organizations, businesses and individuals donating time and food, Cunningham said. The event takes weeks of cooking, baking and preparing up until Christmas Day.