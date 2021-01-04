RIDGWAY — This year’s Christmas Day Happening, a Ridgway tradition of 38 years, took place differently for the first time ever in 2020.
Organizer Karen Lundin said this year’s effort was done by home delivery or drive-thru pickup, serving 450 meals.
Admittedly, it was a bit sad for Lundin and dedicated volunteers to see only the permitted 10 people in the Ridgway Fire Hall this year, she said, as opposed to nearly 500, and a building full of live entertainment, an enormous basket raffle and other activities in normal times.
“It was very emotional,” she said. “I was so used to having so many people at the fire hall. I was used to setting up tables and centerpieces and having a Christmas tree.”
Lundin said she was “absolutely shocked” that they served 450 holiday meals, which included items such as a ham and turkey dinner and pie.
“We had a wonderful group of people who did the home deliveries,” she said. “People we have never had before came to help. We had a stream of cars going by like you wouldn’t believe.”
Lundin said people were asked to be patient with the process, as it has been done the same way for nearly four decades until 2020.
“It was very, very good,” she said. “People were exceptionally patient and wonderful, and it was really a very great day.”
The CDH committee struggled with the decision to still host the event early on, Lundin said, but decided they had to continue to the tradition, just a little differently.
“The phone calls and letters that came in were so heartwarming,” Lundin said.
People would call the CDH line and say they can’t make it home for Christmas, and asked if volunteers would deliver a meal to their family member who would be alone, she said.
“I think about all of the people who wouldn’t have even got a knock at the door, or a meal dropped off that day,” she said.
Residents had the option of either having the meal dropped off on their porch or inviting volunteers inside, with masks, for company, Lundin said.
She prayed a lot that day, said Lundin, as the winter weather was not great.
“I’m very grateful for God to all the protection he gave us that day,” she said.
Lundin said she cleans house for a lady who lives on Boot Jack Hill and is 89 years old.
“She said she was so touched that someone brought her a meal,” she said. “The couple that did it shoveled her sidewalk and brought the meal inside and sat down and talked to her.”
Besides Christmas dinner and dessert, gifts were given to residents that day, Lundin said, including little baskets and bags of things created by Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School students, and cards with a Christmas message by local Girl Scouts.
“The community of Ridgway is such a great place to be, and such a caring, loving group of people,” said Lundin. “I just want to thank the people of Ridgway and surrounding areas.”