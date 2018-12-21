REYNOLDSVILLE — Robert Arbanas has been decorating his parents’ home in Reynoldsville for about the last 10 years. And the display keeps growing every year.
“Every year, he goes bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Arianne Williams, Arbanas’ girlfriend.
Annually, she said he starts decorating the home of his parents, Mark and Christine Arbanas, at the end of October or beginning of November.
“He starts from the roof and works his way down,” said Williams, noting that he is never completely done.
Thanksgiving night is when the lights are officially turned on for the season and continue to be lit until about the end of January.
“He just really enjoys decorating for other people who like to come by and see it,” Williams said. “We have people coming day in and day out to take pictures of the house. People take pictures of it and say how much they love it.”
Arbanas puts lights on everything, said Williams, estimating there are probably more than 10,000 lights on this year’s display.
Each year, he adds something. This year, he outlined all the peaks on the roof, said Williams.
Last year, he installed the large “Joy” sign in the front.
Next year, he wants to add a musical feature to the display, Williams said.
If interested in driving by to take a look at the display, it’s located at 50 W. Main St., Reynoldsville.
