WEEDVILLE — A man and woman face charges after an altercation on Christmas Eve caused a disturbance which led six neighbors to call police.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at 4:26 a.m. Dec. 24 Pennsylvania State Police responded to 153 Pine Ave., Jay Township, after Breanna Marie Uhl, 23, called to report Eli Chad Gullifer, 24, had assaulted her.
Uhl was not the first to call authorities. Elk County 911 reported six other calls had been received by neighbors awakened by the argument.
According to the affidavit, Gullifer told police he was asleep on a mattress with his child in the living room when he was awakened by Uhl striking him and ripping his shirt. He attempted to leave through a back door, but Uhl shut it on him, breaking the glass and cutting him. He said he jumped out a window, but was not wearing shoes and returned to the front door.
Meanwhile, police report Uhl said she was on the mattress with Gullifer using a tablet when he began to yell at her. He jumped out a window and she locked him out. After Gullifer hit the door with a wrench but failed to get into the residence, he broke out a window to get in. Once inside, he pushed and struck her, pushing her against a kitchen bar. He then choked her, she said.
A neighbor reported hearing Uhl screaming for help and Gullifer yelling to get his boots.
Misdemeanor charges of strangulation, simple assault and disorderly conduct; and a summary charge of harassment were filed against Gullifer Dec. 24.
He was being held in Elk County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing for Gullifer is scheduled Jan. 4 before District Judge Mark Jacob.
Misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct, and a summary charge of harassment were filed against Uhl Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing for Uhl had not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.
