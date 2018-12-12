KERSEY — Every December two Kersey men make it a tradition to turn their home into a Christmas extravaganza that must be seen to be believed.
Justin Peiffer and David Slother had just finished cleaning up their Halloween display when it was about time to decorate for Christmas.
The small-town home on Fairview Road has become a community tradition known as “Kersey Lights” — a fully-lit yard of decorations that draws in curious visitors during the Halloween and Christmas seasons.
The lawn is decked out in just about every holiday-related thing you can think of, including candy canes, polar bears, snowmen, reindeer, a nativity scene and a “Merry Christmas from Kersey Lights” greeting sign. The front porch is showcased with festive lights and décor, too.
Peiffer says he grew up with family and cousins who were very “into” decorating, turning their yards into a festive sight, or decorating the inside of their homes with multiple Christmas trees.
“For me, it’s always been something our family did — decorate the whole house,” he said.
Slother, who grew up as a Jehovah’s witness, didn’t celebrate holidays until he was in his 30s, Peiffer said.
“Meeting me and seeing the small display that I used to do at home turned him into ‘a child at Christmas,’” he said. “Since then, our display has grown bigger, and he fueled the fire for that.”
At one point, the home was surrounded with around 350 “blow molds” or plastic holiday-related figures, Peiffer said. The last few years, though, it has decreased to around 200.
“We have thousands of lights and dozens of other lighted sculptures, trees and all sorts of things,” he said.
The yard showcases Santa riding on a reindeer, Peiffer said, made by a good friend of his using a few different blow molds.
“Some of the pieces that I love, and that are unique in their own way, are the life-size carolers and churches,” he said. “I have always loved those pieces — they aren’t something you typically see.”
Also among his favorites are the “Christmas bunnies” — not something you typically think of when it comes to Christmas, Peiffer said, offering a “whimsical, woodland-creature look.”
The “Kersey Lights” Facebook page receives comments and likes from all over the country, which keeps them going each Christmas, Peiffer said. Some traveling through Kersey often comment on the page, saying things like “Remember this place that we saw?”
“It’s uplifting and exciting to see people enjoying our hard work and effort,” Peiffer said. “Trust me, we’re not stopping anytime soon.”
Visit Kersey Lights on Facebook for more information.
