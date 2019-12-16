ST. MARYS — An Elk County diner dedicated to dogs and their owners is taking an extra step to help animals this holiday season.
Cooper’s Diner at 804 South Michael St. opened in 2018, and is named after Founder and Kersey native Karli Carnovali’s late Golden Retriever, Cooper.
All of Cooper’s Diner’s, menu items are named after dogs who have been in Karnovali’s family. There are around 14 tables in the venue, each of which displays a dog’s photo. So many customers began bringing in their dogs’ photos that they are hung on the wall now, too.
This year, Cooper’s has a Christmas tree dedicated to shelter animals at the Elk County Humane Society. Carnovali said the ornaments are in memory or in honor of the dogs featured in the diner.
“Their names are on the front, and items that can be donated to the ECHS are listed on the back,” she said.
Donations include anything from treats, pill pockets, paper towels, garbage bags and dog food, to name a few.
“We have quite a bit of donations so far, and we’re hoping for more,” she says.
Customers take the ornament and return the items to Cooper’s, Karnovali said, and items will be taken to the ECHS Dec. 23.
Santa Claus will also visit Cooper’s from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. A buffet-only meal will be offered. Reservations should be made for groups larger than four people. Call 814-834-3747 for more information.