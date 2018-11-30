PUNXSUTAWNEY — Salvation Army organizations throughout western Pennsylvania are particularly busy during the winter months, helping local families have a warm and plentiful holiday season.
The Punxsutawney Salvation Army, which will celebrate 118 years of service in February, is in the midst of just one of its holiday fundraisers, “Treasures for Children.”
Executive Administrator Dawn Carter said the Christmas tags are hung on wreaths and trees throughout the community, as the PSA’s “angel tree” effort during the holidays.
The “Christmas tags” are available at the PSA office, located at 229 West Mahoning Street, as well as Shoe Sensation, 543 West Mahoning Street, Dr. Phillip States’ office, 81 Hillcrest Drive and the Punxsutawney Walmart’s jewelry counter.
The tags are anonymous, with names not listed for privacy purposes, Carter said.
“Each tag represents a local child in need this season, and has specifics, such as wish-list items and clothing sizes,” she said. “If donors wish to simply buy gifts for no child in particular, they are also welcome to do so. We will match each toy with a child.”
Toys donated for a specific child automatically go to that child, unless they aren’t age or size appropriate, Carter said. Only new toys and clothing are accepted for the TFC program.
The PSA also collects items to offer a “Christmas food box” for each family, as well as gifts. For families who may not have children, the Salvation Army provides a “traditional Christmas dinner,” including a ham, Carter said.
For more information, visit The Salvation Army Punxsutawney, PA Facebook page or the West Mahoning Street location.
