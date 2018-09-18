BROOKVILLE — The DCNR Bureau of Forestry and The Woodland Owners of Clarion-Allegheny Valley will present “Chronic Wasting Disease” from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, located off Exit 81 of Interstate 80, Brookville.
Topics will include:
- Experts will bring the most up-to-date information.
- How fast it will spread, can it be slowed down or stopped?
- How it will affect the deer herd?
- How will it affect hunting traditions?
- Can CWD be transmitted to humans?
Speakers will include:
- Wayne Laroche, PGC special assistant, CWD response.
- Dr. Kevin Brightbill, PDA, assistant state veterinarian.
- Rob Miller, governor’s advisor for hunting, fishing and conservation.
The program is free. Registration is required by visiting www.eventbrite.com and enter “chronic wasting disease.” Anyone who cannot access the website is asked to call the forestry office at 814-226-1901.
