WEEDVILLE — Volunteers at a Bennetts Valley Highway church are dedicated to ensuring area elementary students and community members live a better life, while also participating in mission trips.
One of Weedville Wesleyan Church’s biggest focuses is family ministry, says Pastor Matt Hooper.
Around five years ago, WWC adopted Bennetts Valley Elementary School next door, Hooper said. It began with buying students Christmas gifts and providing school supplies, and has since grown to a family bond.
Each Wednesday, church volunteers provide a meal to BVES students, as well as a few from South St. Marys and Fox Township elementary schools.
“Kids live in poverty, and don’t always get everything they need,” Hooper said, adding that schools are underfunded.
WWC works closely with LifeSpan Family Services, helping four local foster families stay on their feet, Hooper said. It also helps families looking to adopt a child with the process.
Right now, cardboard African animals decorate the sanctuary as part of a global teaching effort for youth, Hooper said.
WWC has a full preschool downstairs, a youth room, junior church and vacation Bible school. During the school year, the preschool operates every week day, with different ages welcome on different days. Sunday school classes are held in the education wing.
It also supports the community itself, chopping and delivering firewood in the winter and striving to be a church where all are welcome, Hooper says.
“The majority of our congregation is (made up of) workers, police, firefighters,” Hooper, who is a volunteer firefighter himself, said. Several Jay Township volunteer firefighters contribute to the church.
Throughout the year, WWC hosts events such as its “Beef Feast” for men, “Family Fun Day” in the summer, an Easter egg hunt, Trunk or Treat and a Mother’s Day Banquet.
Mission workThe church does its part to participate in mission work, Hooper said. Last year, volunteers traveled to Texas to help rebuild homes after the hurricane.
WWC, including two teenage volunteers and those from another church, left for Swaziland, Africa, July 22, where they worked with a local Bible college, Hooper said.
“People sell everything they have just to go to this school,” he said.
Volunteers helped with things like repairing gutters and remodeling rooms, providing fresh water and medical supplies, Hooper said. They also preached Christianity and helped train African pastors.
WWC suppports an orphanage there, too, providing it with things like clothes and soccer balls, Hooper says.
For more information, visit WWC on Facebook or call 814-787-7205.