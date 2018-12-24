ST. MARYS — Every Christmas, people in need gather at St. Marys First United Methodist Church to enjoy fellowship and a holiday meal, surrounded by those who care.
The North St. Marys Street church has been hosting this Christmas event on Dec. 25 for 24 years, making it a treasured community tradition.
Vada Liptak, one of the event organizers and longtime church member, said it is nice to provide something like this for people who may spend the holiday alone, or who don’t cook.
“There are no restaurants open, so people can come here and have a meal,” she said.
Carol Cunningham, co-chair of the Christmas Day dinner, said the event is a community effort, with other local churches and volunteers joining to help.
“The people who eat in come for the fellowship, just as much as the meal,” she said.
The church has been collecting donations, too, such as turkeys and hams, cakes, jello salads and most importantly, volunteers willing to help. They begin making things like cabbage salad or cranberry sauce ahead of time.
Several volunteers also help deliver meals door to door, for those who are unable to make it to the church, Cunningham said.
More than 250 meals go out, and almost 200 people attend the event at the church, Cunningham said. Meals are also supplied to to Fox Township Manor and St. Joseph’s Terrace.
“The people who get home delivery are so appreciative,” she said.
One of her favorite things about the dinner is taking the reservations, and hearing the stories of what this dinner means to those in the community, Cunningham said. People will call and say this is their first year not making Christmas dinner, or not having anyone to spend it with, she said.
Volunteers start cooking the turkeys and hams the week of Thanksgiving, Cunningham said. The week before the dinner, they are sliced, put into pans and frozen.
Music is also a part of the dinner, she said, or children come in and sing.
“We have a lot of volunteers, and they are wonderful,” Cunningham said. “A lot of them come back year after year after year.”
