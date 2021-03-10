PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council heard from a disgruntled citizen about her yard getting torn up during the Indiana Street Waterline Replacement Project during the council meeting Monday evening.
Mary Kay Fedigan approached the council to share her experiences as a homeowner on Indiana Street, and what she felt was disrespectful treatment of her and other owners’ property.
The first concern she shared was for the safety of drivers on the road. She said the road is still very unsafe to drive on, and that it would only get worse as the weather gets better, and speeds increase.
Fedigan continued on to say her yard is currently torn up and dug through as part of the waterline replacement, but that she doesn’t understand why.
“My first sewage system was hooked up about a month ago. Just this past Tuesday I woke up in the morning and there’s a backhoe in my yard, which is off to the side. Now I have two sewage lines hooked up, my whole entire yard is ripped apart, and I just think a simple knock on my door, a phone call, a note to tell me why I now have two sewage lines,” Fedigan said.
She said none of the workers wore any uniform or identifier so she asked who they were and what they were doing. According to Fedigan they said they were there for the sewer lines, but did not know what they were doing for sure because they ran into some problems.
“I still to this moment have no answer to those questions, and this is ridiculous,” Fedigan said.
Borough Manager Toby Santik later said the workers had to dig her yard because she was tied in on another lateral line, which is not allowed by the state.
She said her sidewalk, which is new, is cut apart, her yard which was just refurbished from the water, is destroyed. She said she is adamant about restoration following such projects, and that she spent hundreds of dollars following the water system work.
Fedigan said she had written letters to everyone, spoke with council members Justin Cameron and Cindy Rebuck, and provided them photos of her yard.
At the conclusion of her statement to council, Fedigan left the chambers. Santik addressed her points and concerns to the rest of the public still present.
“They’ve been working on that street for two and a half months. We know the condition over there. We didn’t expect, nobody expected the type of winter we had. These guys have done, in spite of Ms. Fedigan’s statements, they’ve done a pretty good job over there,” Santik said.
He said the crew finished the job two weeks early, and the borough would be working on restoration when the weather gets better. He said he, the engineering group and the contractor would be doing a walkthrough this Friday.
“We’re going to fix those driveways, we’re going to make sure all these yards are restored to their satisfaction. It’s an inconvenience I know, but it would’ve been an inconvenience whether we did it in the winter or whether we did it in the summer. That line needed replaced,” Santik said.
He said the workers did not contact any of the homeowners because it was well known that the project was going on, and had been broadcast on the radio and printed in local newspapers.