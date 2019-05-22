ST. MARYS — Opinions and emotions ran high as residents and St. Marys City Council members addressed the Quality of Life Ticket Ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
A few St. Marys residents lined up as visiting speakers, each stating their issues with the 15-section ordinance, which was ultimately voted on and passed.
In summary, QOL violations include accumulation of rubbish or garbage, animal maintenance and waste cleanup, disposal of rubbish and garbage dumping, outdoor burning, high weeds, grass or plants, littering or scattering rubbish, the dissembling, painting or dumping of motor vehicles outdoors, outside placement or discarding of indoor appliances/furniture, storing of recyclables, swimming pools with unsanitary or dangerous water and transient retail licenses.
“The rules are the same as they’ve always been,” City Manager Tom Pearson said on Monday. “It’s a change in how they are enforced. There are no additional rules slid into the ordinance.”
Resident Larry Wendel asked the council how residents are notified of ordinances, to which members said they use the local newspaper, video and information on the city’s website. Wendel also questioned the vegetation section of the ordinance.
Councilman Andrew Mohney said they won’t be “attacking” residents for having dandelions in their yard.
“We can all drive through St. Marys now and point out residents who have had the same long grass for five years in a row,” he said. “They are repeat offenders — that’s what we’re looking at here.”
St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski said similar ordinances are becoming common throughout the state.
“We’re not looking to catch problems and punish or reprimand all the time,” he said, adding that ordinances like this one help deal with issues the code team might be facing when it comes to enforcement.
Visitor Ed Greenwalt told the council this ordinance was passed “under the table,” and people in the community weren’t aware of it.
Resident Jerome Sorg said a lot of things stated in the ordinance have been tried in the past, and the city is getting involved in “neighborly arguments.” He also claimed QOL violates due process.
“You can’t just give someone a fine because their neighbor called and complained — that’s selective enforcement,” he said. “Maybe it’s an older lady or someone who’s sick and can’t mow their grass. You have to find out what the problem is first.”
Sorg said he thinks neighbors should help one another, adding he mowed grass and plowed snow for his elderly neighbors for years, expecting nothing in return.
Resident John Naglich, who has publicly expressed his issues with the ordinance, spoke at the meeting, saying a father and son should be able to work on a car in the yard without being fined.
Councilman Mohney said the purpose of this ordinance isn’t to attack people and their neighbors. A resident shouldn’t have 15 junk vehicles in their backyard, or a fridge or couch on their front porch, he said. Those things impact any nearby resident trying to sell their home.
Residents and council members also discussed issues with the use of promotional yard signs during election periods.