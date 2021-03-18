ST. MARYS — Several City of St. Marys citizens impacted by the flat sewer rate approved by council in November 2020 spoke up at Monday evening’s meeting.
Resolution 20-17, which sets the sewer rate at a $50.56 flat rate, has been an ongoing topic at recent council meetings.
Jerry Sorg was again a meeting visitor concerning the rate, stating that his new bill for three months was $151.50, whereas the bill prior to the flat rate was $75.19.
“That’s a 102 percent increase,” he said. “It adds up to $303 more per year — that’s one-third of what my taxes are.”
Sorg said admittedly, he can afford this increase, but is concerned for the citizens who can’t — seniors who may be on a tight budget or those who don’t have a steady regular income.
“It will impact what they can eat, for using 1,000 gallons of water per month,” he said, noting that he used 2,000 gallons of water in three months.
Sorg agrees that the rate had to be increased, but not this way.
“I look around the room at the people who passed this, and I wonder how much theirs increased or decreased,” said Sorg. “It needs reevaluated. We need different proposals.”
Another issue, said Sorg, is that this rate does not encourage conservation.
“Our water should encourage businesses and people to live here,” he said. “People don’t care about water usage anymore. Our former mayor made a statement that we need to get young people to stay in the area — we have to look at the fees we are charging. Our sewer rates will go up again based on not conserving water.”
In agreement with Sorg but giving a different perspective, Jim McAllister said he was billed $163 per month prior to the flat rate, and his bill for the past two months was $375.
McAllister noted he received four bills — commercial properties, his meat market, office and business and empty union hall.
“I have several tenants who haven’t been working and are behind on rent,” he said. “They’re locked in leases because of COVID. The building isn’t generating the kind of money you expect me to pay for this sewage.”
Another visitor, Mr. DeMore, said this flat rate is “disheartening” to citizens within the community, especially senior citizens and those who make minimum wage.
“Mine has increased $14 per month,” he said. “That’s at least two extra hours for citizens making minimum wage. This is extra work citizens will have to do to make up the difference.”
DeMore agreed with Sorg that this isn’t teaching people how to conserve.
“The runoff at the sewage plant will increase, and create further problems with the amount of water wasted.”
Mayor Chris Pletcher responded by letting the residents know they are being heard and understood, and Council will follow up with any specifics if warranted.
Councilman Andrew Mohney noted that he voted against the flat sewer rate, and asked the speakers if they would be interested in forming some type of committee to figure out a solution, to which they agreed.