ST. MARYS — It’s a mess years in the making, but the first steps to fix it have already taken place.
At its meeting Monday night, St. Marys City Council took steps to try to rectify ongoing issues with where airport authority appointments have originated.
The authority is supposed to be comprised of seven representatives appointed by St. Marys, Fox Township and Elk County. At some point during the years since the authority’s incorporation, the county and Fox Township positions shifted to being appointed by the city. Actions by city council Monday were the first step in rectifying that situation.
Council approved two appointments to the authority – one for a full-term and one for the remainder of a term – for positions originally intended to be filled by the city.
To do so, they appointed Dan Nedzinski to the unexpired term. Nedzinski had held the position the authority’s solicitor believes it is Fox Township’s responsibility to fill. The move left the Fox Township position open until the municipality’s supervisors fill it.
JJ Catalone has expressed interest in filling the position.
Council appointed Tom Kerchinski to the other opening, a full five-year term.
The county’s position on the board is still held by someone appointed by the city. County commissioners could rectify the situation by ratifying the existing appointment.
Council also appointed Jennifer Challingsworth to fill a vacancy on the board of health.
City Manager Tim Pearson, while going over the treasurer’s report, noted that the city was under-budget for 2018 as of expenditures made and revenues generated by Dec. 31. He said the city was at 95.3 percent of budgeted expenditures. Those numbers will be adjusted as revenues and expenditures come in. Administrators are starting work on a budget report and, he said, hope council can receive an audit by May.
A Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance application was approved for taxes on the difference in assessed value to a structure belonging to Woodbed Corporation at 1022 DeLong Road. The decision provides property tax relief for the change in assessed value at the site due to a $250,000 addition project.
Council approved advertising proposed changes to the stormwater management ordinance. Changes were described as language clarifications in relation to different planning requirements for residents and commercial developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.