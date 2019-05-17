ST MARYS — City of St. Marys Council members next week will consider a Quality of Life Ticketing Ordinance. At least one resident is vehemently opposed to the ordinance.
In 15 sections, the ordinance addresses the maintenance of properties within the City of St. Marys and prohibits littering, improper storage of trash and rubbish, storage of inoperable or non-registered vehicles, non-permitted vendor operations and accumulation of snow and ice that contributes to deterioration of property value or community disorder.
“These problems degrade the physical appearance of the city, which reduces business and tax revenue, and inhibits economic development,” the ordinance reads. “The quality of life and community pride of the citizens are negatively impacted by the occurrences and existence of these activities.”
It also addresses dumping debris or durable goods like refrigerators, small appliances, furniture, carpets, tires and others, as well as multiple waste. Vehicles parked in a disruptive location or that do not display a valid registration are included.
Vegetation, including all grasses and plants, must not exceed 10 inches in height, exude unpleasant odors or pollen or serve as breeding places for bugs.
In summary, QOL violations include accumulation of rubbish or garbage, animal maintenance and waste cleanup, disposal of rubbish and garbage dumping, outdoor burning, high weeds, grass or plants, littering or scattering rubbish, the dissembling, painting or dumping of motor vehicles outdoors, outside placement or discarding of indoor appliances/furniture, storing of recyclables, swimming pools with unsanitary or dangerous water and transient retail licenses.
A “notice of violation” or “enforcement notice” will be given to a person in violation of this ordinance. First-time fines range from $25-$50, second $50-$100 and third-time fines up to $200.
John Naglich, who lives both in Kersey and St. Marys with his mother, was born and raised there, he said. Naglich started going to the council meetings once he heard about the proposed ordinance.
Naglich takes issue with the QOL ordinance, including doing away with blight, he says, claiming city officials want to raise property values by fixing up a “bad-looking house.”
He also doesn’t agree with not being able to do things like work on cars in backyards.
“They’re telling us what we can and can’t do with our property,” he said.
Naglich deems the property tax “unfair,” and says the city wants to tax its residents more.
Some of the ordinance he does agree with, he adds, including littering and throwing grass on the street.
Naglich, who restores U.S. Military vehicles and sells parts, said the ordinance should be voted on by the community, not the council.
Life ticketing ordinances are becoming popular in the state of Pennsylvania, he said, adding that a recent one was passed in Jay Township in Elk County.
“The residents of St. Marys feel dumbfounded and uninformed,” Naglich said.
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson said the QOL ticketing ordinance is being proposed at Monday’s SMCC meeting, which are held in the basement of City Hall.
“This is an important tool for our city code officials to help ensure compliance with city ordinances,” he said. “It does not add additional restrictions to residents, but simply helps city officials address quality of life issues more efficiently.
“It will assist our ability to ensure health and safety issues for our residents are effectively addressed.”